KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

New York State Launches Criminal Investigation of Trump Businesses

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A person walks past the Trump Building at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her office has opened a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, in a joint effort with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization illegally overstated the values of its properties to secure favorable loans and tax benefits. We'll talk about what's at stake for the former president and his business associates.

Guests:

David Fahrenthold, reporter, The Washington Post

Sponsored