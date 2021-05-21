New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her office has opened a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, in a joint effort with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization illegally overstated the values of its properties to secure favorable loans and tax benefits. We'll talk about what's at stake for the former president and his business associates.
New York State Launches Criminal Investigation of Trump Businesses
A person walks past the Trump Building at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
David Fahrenthold, reporter, The Washington Post
Sponsored