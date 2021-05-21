KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

Bay Area Indigenous Community Fights for Recognition of Native History

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA-Native American dancers burn sage during a May Day demonstration on May 1, 2017. (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Some members of the Bay Area’s indigenous community say their history is being erased, and are calling for ancestral land of the Coast Miwok, including parts of the Point Reyes National Seashore, to revert to the communities that first roamed there. It’s a conversation that is beginning to take hold nationally. The cover story in this month’s "The Atlantic" argues that more than 60 national parks should be returned to the stewardship of Native tribes. We’ll explore the untold history and legacy of local public lands.

Guests:

Theresa Harlan, adopted daughter of a Coast Miwok-Tomales Bay family

