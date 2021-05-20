KQED is a proud member of
Apple Caves to Chinese Government on Privacy, Surveillance and Censorship, Finds NYT Investigation

Apple store in Beijing, China.  (Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Nearly all of Apple’s products are assembled in China and 20% of its sales are generated there. That relationship has led Apple to compromise on its privacy protections for Chinese customers, allowing for government censorship and surveillance, according to a new New York Times investigation. Forum talks with New York Times technology reporter Jack Nicas about the investigation and the ways that Apple shifted its ideals and customer commitments to meet China’s escalating demands.

Guests:

Jack Nicas, San Francisco based reporter covering technology, New York Times

