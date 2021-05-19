'Empire of Pain' Traces Wave of Addiction from Family's Fortune

Nearly half a million Americans died from opioid abuse between 1999 and 2019 and one family’s name has become synonymous with that crisis. The Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, built its wealth promoting the blockbuster addictive painkiller OxyContin. The family and the company continue to face civil litigation for their alleged role in helping ignite the opioid addiction epidemic. Journalist Patrick Radden Keefe joins us to talk about his new book “Empire of Pain”, which chronicles the history of the Sackler family and critically examines corporate ethics in the pharmaceutical industry .