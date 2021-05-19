The social media app TikTok has grown exponentially since its release in 2016, with over 689 million active users worldwide. Famous for its short, looping videos that feature a range of content including lip syncs, dance routines, personal storytelling and documentary-style footage, it’s become a popular place to spend hours online, especially among Gen Z. Particularly in the past year, when in-person interaction was limited due to the pandemic, many people found community on TikTok and used it as a way to de-stress or express their creativity. We’ll talk about TikTok’s appeal and hear from popular creators Nick Cho and Taylor Cassidy about the communities they’ve found and built on the app.
How TikTok Became a Home For Those in Search of Community
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020. ((Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))
Guests:
Lesley Cosme Torres, TikTok user, Forum intern, student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
Rebecca Jennings, reporter covering pop and internet culture for The Goods at Vox
Taylor Cassidy, TikTok star and digital content creator
Nick Cho, TikTok creator, “Your Korean Dad”
