Palestinian-Israeli Tensions Escalate after Weekend Bombings

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 17. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli air strikes continued to devastate the Gaza Strip on Monday, as violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas entered its second week. The air attacks have killed roughly 200 Palestinians in Gaza — including more than 50 children — and left over 1,000 injured. Over the last week, at least ten Israelis have been killed by Hamas, which began launching rockets at Israel in retaliation for its decision to barricade a Muslim sacred site during Ramadan, and against mounting tensions over the threatened eviction of six Palestinian families from East Jerusalem. We'll talk about why the violence has erupted now and the prospects for a ceasefire.

Guests:

Shadi Hamid , senior fellow, The Brookings Institution; author, "Islamic Exceptionalism: How the Struggle Over Islam is Reshaping the World"



Gregg Carlstrom , Middle East Correspondent,The Economist; author, "How Long Will Israel Survive? The Threat From Within"



Julian Borger , world affairs editor, The Guardian