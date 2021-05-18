As Wildfire Survivors Await Settlement, Fire Victim Trust Spends $51 Million

The Fire Victim Trust in charge of compensating Camp fire survivors spent $51 million in overhead expenses in 2020. The Trust disbursed just $7 million to fire victims in that same period of time, amounting to less than 0.1% of the $13.5 billion promised. That's according to a KQED analysis of federal bankruptcy court filings, court transcripts and correspondence between staff of the Fire Victim Trust and the victims themselves. We'll hear about the investigation and get an update on why so many fire survivors have yet to receive their settlement.