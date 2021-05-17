How Becoming a Parent Rewires the Brain

In her new book, “Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct,” author Abigail Tucker explores what’s behind terms such as "mom brain," “maternal instinct” and other so-called parenting myths that have some truth to them. As it turns out, having children changes parents’ brains. Tucker researched the cellular-level revamping of parental brains that led her to some startling conclusions about how we perceive motherhood and raise children. We talk with Tucker about what parenting does to our brains and how that relates to the pandemic.