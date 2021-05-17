KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Becoming a Parent Rewires the Brain

Priya Clemens
at 10:00 AM
 (Ross Douthat)

In her new book, “Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct,” author Abigail Tucker explores what’s behind terms such as "mom brain," “maternal instinct” and other so-called parenting myths that have some truth to them. As it turns out, having children changes parents’ brains. Tucker researched the cellular-level revamping of parental brains that led her to some startling conclusions about how we perceive motherhood and raise children. We talk with Tucker about what parenting does to our brains and how that relates to the pandemic.

Guests:

Abigail Tucker, author of, “Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct,” and "The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World"

