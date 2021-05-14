KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Vaccinated Don’t Need to Wear Masks or Social Distance in Most Settings, CDC Says

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
A man takes a selfie near 5th Avenue wearing his face mask below his chin in New York, May 13, 2021. - The top US health agency on May 13 announced it was lifting mask-wearing requirements for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that persons who are fully vaccinated that is, two weeks have passed since the final dose can eschew masks and social distancing in most settings both indoors and outdoors. Locations where masks are still required include health care, correctional and homeless facilities and public transportation, as well as places listed on local health ordinances. As of Wednesday, a third of the U.S. is fully vaccinated. More than 46% of Americans have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and that number is expected to rise now that 12- to 15-year-olds can get vaccinated. Well talk about the CDCs announcement, the science behind it and what it means for reopening plans.

Guests:

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor, UCSF School of Medicine; chair, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics

