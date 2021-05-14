KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

As California Democrats look to lead the state out of the pandemic and beat back a recall of the governor, they find themselves with a huge budget surplus. Will more money mean more problems? We'll ask Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.
Forum

Annette Gordon-Reed Explores Long Road to Juneteenth in New Memoir

On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and two months after the Confederacy surrendered, enslaved Americans in Texas were notified of the end of slavery. "On Juneteenth," the new memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon-Reed, explores the history of that event, its legacy and its influence on her own life.

Guests:

Annette Gordon-Reed, Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard University; author of "On Juneteenth."

