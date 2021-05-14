On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and two months after the Confederacy surrendered, enslaved Americans in Texas were notified of the end of slavery. "On Juneteenth," the new memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon-Reed, explores the history of that event, its legacy and its influence on her own life.
Annette Gordon-Reed Explores Long Road to Juneteenth in New Memoir
Guests:
Annette Gordon-Reed, Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard University; author of "On Juneteenth."
