CA Could Become the Latest State to Decriminalize Psychedelics

April Dembosky
at 9:00 AM
 (Photo: Getty Images)

State Senator Scott Wiener’s legislation to decriminalize psychedelic drugs for personal and therapeutic use passed in the state senate’s Health Committee in April. Senate Bill 519, would also expunge criminal records for people with prior possession convictions, which Wiener hopes will remedy some of the consequences of the war on drugs. Psychedelic-assisted therapy is already used by patients and doctors to treat mental health disorders such as depression and PTSD. While many veterans and drug advocacy groups support the bill, opponents say that if it passes in the senate, the legislation will cause an increase in the number of psychedelic drugs sold and recreationally used.

Guests:

Senator Scott Wiener, senator, California State Senate

Juliana Mercer, veteran, Marine Corps; psychedelic trauma therapy patient

Dr. Robert Grant, professor, UC San Francisco School of Medicine

Dr. Jeffrey Liberman, former president, American Psychiatric Association; chair, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry

