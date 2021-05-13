Sex, STDs and the Pandemic

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show sexually transmitted diseases are at an all-time high for the sixth year in a row. In her new book, Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs, UCSF School of Medicine associate professor Dr. Ina Park says it's easier for people to have sex than to talk about it. She takes a fact-based--often humorous--look at sexually transmitted diseases, from gonorrhea to herpes to HIV. We talk with Park about sex, STDs and take your questions.