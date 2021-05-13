KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Alison Bechdel Unveils 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Alison Bechdel, author of The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Elena Seibert)

At the outset of her new memoir, "The Secret to Superhuman Strength," celebrated graphic novelist Alison Bechdel muses about the origins of her obsession with exercise -- from skiing to running to martial arts to the latest 7-minute workout. For her, the fixation is a physical dependence: "I can't help myself. The sweat, the endorphins, the gear, the togs, the next new thing!" It also has deep emotional and spiritual roots, furthering her quest to get out of her head and transcend her ego. We'll talk to Bechdel about her lifelong fitness odyssey.

Guests:

Alison Bechdel, author, "The Secret to Superhuman Strength"

