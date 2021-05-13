Entering a Drought, California Hasn’t Mandated Water Waste Rules

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared on Monday that 41 California counties are in a drought emergency. But unlike during the last major drought, the state has imposed no rules governing water waste. The last mandate, which expired in November 2017, included restrictions on, among other things, residential irrigation and car-washing. Advocates say these rules should be reinstated as the state once again enters a drought, claiming they not only save water but encourage eco-friendly mindsets. But others believe that water-use mandates should instead be enacted on the local level. We want to hear from you: should California reimpose water-waste rules for this drought? If so, which limitations should it prioritize?