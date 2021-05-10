KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning EditionEvery weekday for over three decades, NPR's Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning EditionEvery weekday for over three decades, NPR's Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Tom Ammiano Receives High School Varsity Letter Decades Later

Marisa Lagos
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Academy award winning actor Sean Penn (L) and California Sen. Mark Leno (R) look on as California Assemblyman Tom Ammiano (C) speaks during a press conference announcing legislation to create a Harvey Milk Day in California March 3, 2009 in San Francisco, California (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

An old wound was healed last week when former California state Assemblymember and longtime LGBTQ rights leader Tom Ammiano received his varsity letter decades after earning it on his high school track team. During an interview with KQED’s Political Breakdown, Ammiano, now 79, told his story of being denied a varsity letter because of homophobic rhetoric stating, “it’s something that still hurts, even a hundred years later.” A longtime listener was struck by the conversation and reached out to Immaculate Conception High School in New Jersey directly. The president and director of the school had a letter custom-made. His story went viral and since then, Ammiano has gained national recognition for his work in civil rights, education and politics.

Guests:

Tom Ammiano, former member, California State Assembly and San Francisco Board of Supervisors; longtime LGBTQ rights leader

Sponsored