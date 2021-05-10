How to Support Your Young Child’s Transition to More Social Interaction

As more people get vaccinated and the state opens up, concerns over how to re-enter the social world are front and center. This is particularly true for babies born during the pandemic and toddlers who may have not learned usual socialization skills in the past year. We’ll talk to a pediatrician about what we should expect from kids that young, what you should and shouldn't worry about when it comes to your child’s social behavior and whether some kids are more at risk from lack of socialization opportunities.