Forum

Equity Concerns Fuel CPUC Debate on State Solar Rules

Katie Orr
at 10:00 AM
solar panels on a house roof
Solar panels on a residential home. (iStock)

The California Public Utilities Commission is debating potential updates to its rooftop solar program to address customer complaints about equity in billing. California’s Net Energy Metering subsidy program, which credits solar panel-owning customers when their systems generate excess electricity, has been contributing to higher electric bills across the state. The “cost-shift” element places an unfair financial burden on customers without solar panels, shifting the ongoing costs for overall maintenance of the state’s electric grid to them. Advocates for reform want customers with solar panels to pay their fair share of system maintenance, while others worry a rule change would decrease incentives to go solar, impacting the state’s clean energy efforts. We’ll discuss the ways California’s solar rules could be reformed and what potential changes could mean for solar energy in the state.

Guests:

Mark Chediak, energy reporter, Bloomberg News

Colby Bermel, energy reporter, POLITICO California

