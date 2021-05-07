Michael Lewis Portrays How Bureaucracy Hampered Covid Response in ‘The Premonition’

More than 575,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States as of May 2021. Michael Lewis’ new book, “The Premonition,” argues that many would still be alive had the Centers for Disease Control and federal government responded promptly and forcefully in the pandemic’s early days. The book follows the American doctors and scientists who advocated for immediate action and charts the roadblocks they faced, including bureaucratic red tape, for-profit health care and partisan politics. Lewis, known for his books “Moneyball” and “The Big Short,” joins us to discuss where our public health systems went wrong.