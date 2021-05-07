KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

QR Travel Codes

As more people start traveling, hotels are looking for ways to streamline their experiences – and some are turning to restaurant menu QR codes for inspiration. Bringing QR into the hospitality industry.
Forum

Michael Lewis Portrays How Bureaucracy Hampered Covid Response in 'The Premonition'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Detail Of A Government Document Detailing Guidelines For The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
 (iStock)

More than 575,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States as of May 2021. Michael Lewis’ new book, “The Premonition,” argues that many would still be alive had the Centers for Disease Control and federal government responded promptly and forcefully in the pandemic’s early days. The book follows the American doctors and scientists who advocated for immediate action and charts the roadblocks they faced, including bureaucratic red tape, for-profit health care and partisan politics. Lewis, known for his books “Moneyball” and “The Big Short,” joins us to discuss where our public health systems went wrong.

Guests:

Michael Lewis, author, “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” "The Fifth Risk," "Moneyball," and "The Big Short"; podcast host, “Against the Rules with Michael Lewis”

