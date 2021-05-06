President Biden’s Policies Are More Progressive Than His Campaign Promised, But Is the Left Pleased?

As the Biden administration passes the 100-day mark, observers on the left have been pleasantly surprised that the presidents policies are more progressive than promised on the campaign trail. Biden has pushed big government programs to maximize vaccination access, rebuild infrastructure and invest in education. But some progressives would still like to see him push for specific policies his administration hasnt yet addressed, like Medicare for All and free tuition at four-year colleges. Well discuss how progressives are looking at the current administration, and how California, the state that voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic Primary, grades Bidens performance so far.