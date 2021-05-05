KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Covid Crisis in India Reaches Critical Point

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Relatives in personal protective equipment (PPE) suits watch the cremation of their loved one who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium in New Delhi on April 28, 2021.  ((Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images))

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India “saved humanity from a big disaster by containing corona effectively.” But this week, recorded Covid-19 cases in India surpassed the 20 million mark, and experts warn that the worst is yet to come. Hospital beds and oxygen devices remain in short supply and crematoriums in Delhi are overwhelmed. Critics contend that the Modi administration’s decision to open up the country and disregard Covid-19 as an ongoing threat left the country vulnerable to what is now the world’s worst outbreak of the disease. We’ll look at how India got to this point and what lessons can be learned from this humanitarian crisis.

Guests:

Dr. Prabhat Jha, Professor of Global Health
Organization: University of Toronto, and Scientist, Centre for Global Health Research, Unity Health Toronto

