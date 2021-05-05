Covid Crisis in India Reaches Critical Point

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India “saved humanity from a big disaster by containing corona effectively.” But this week, recorded Covid-19 cases in India surpassed the 20 million mark, and experts warn that the worst is yet to come. Hospital beds and oxygen devices remain in short supply and crematoriums in Delhi are overwhelmed. Critics contend that the Modi administration’s decision to open up the country and disregard Covid-19 as an ongoing threat left the country vulnerable to what is now the world’s worst outbreak of the disease. We’ll look at how India got to this point and what lessons can be learned from this humanitarian crisis.