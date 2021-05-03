The U.S. Recognized the Armenian Genocide. Now What?

The Armenian Genocide, the Ottoman Empire’s executions, deportations and forced removals of an estimated 1.5 million Armenian citizens during World War I, was officially recognized by President Biden on April 24. The move drew praise from human rights advocates around the world and especially in California, home to the largest Armenian diaspora population in the United States. In the century since the killings took place, some world leaders, including Turkey, have refused to label the atrocity as a genocide. We'll talk about the significance of Biden's move and its potential effects on U.S.-Turkey relations.