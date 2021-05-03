KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Arooj Aftab

A Pakistani singer-songwriter who combines Hindustani classical, jazz and folk songs to create music that tugs at the heart. Arooj Aftab talks about her story and her music, on The World. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Arooj Aftab

A Pakistani singer-songwriter who combines Hindustani classical, jazz and folk songs to create music that tugs at the heart. Arooj Aftab talks about her story and her music, on The World. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The U.S. Recognized the Armenian Genocide. Now What?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Armenians, Armenian descendants and supporters gather during a rally in Hollywood commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Armenian Genocide, the Ottoman Empire’s executions, deportations and forced removals of an estimated 1.5 million Armenian citizens during World War I, was officially recognized by President Biden on April 24. The move drew praise from human rights advocates around the world and especially in California, home to the largest Armenian diaspora population in the United States. In the century since the killings took place, some world leaders, including Turkey, have refused to label the atrocity as a genocide. We'll talk about the significance of Biden's move and its potential effects on U.S.-Turkey relations.

Guests:

Charles Mahtesian, senior politics editor, Politico - author of the article, “Why Biden’s Armenian Genocide Declaration Really Is a Big Deal"

Syuzanna Petrosyan, associate director, Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California

Sponsored