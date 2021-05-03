The Armenian Genocide, the Ottoman Empire’s executions, deportations and forced removals of an estimated 1.5 million Armenian citizens during World War I, was officially recognized by President Biden on April 24. The move drew praise from human rights advocates around the world and especially in California, home to the largest Armenian diaspora population in the United States. In the century since the killings took place, some world leaders, including Turkey, have refused to label the atrocity as a genocide. We'll talk about the significance of Biden's move and its potential effects on U.S.-Turkey relations.
The U.S. Recognized the Armenian Genocide. Now What?
Armenians, Armenian descendants and supporters gather during a rally in Hollywood commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Charles Mahtesian, senior politics editor, Politico - author of the article, “Why Biden’s Armenian Genocide Declaration Really Is a Big Deal"
Syuzanna Petrosyan, associate director, Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California
