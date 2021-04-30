In celebration of National Poetry Month, Forum asked listeners to submit recordings of their original poems for a chance to be featured on air. Every Friday in April, we’ve heard some of these poems, representing a range of themes like family, love, nature and self-reflection. To close out the month, we’ll play more listener poems and talk about the power of poetry. Tell us: what do you love about poetry?
Forum Presents: Your Listener Poems
Guests:
Ariana Proehl, producer and fill-in host, Forum
