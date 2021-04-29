CDC Relaxes Outdoor Mask Mandate for Fully Vaccinated

This week, state officials said they are “moving to align” with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relaxing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new guidance from the CDC says that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask for most outdoor recreation, like walking, running or biking, except in certain crowded settings. The agency also says if everyone indoors is fully vaccinated, they do not need to mask. California has administered more than 29 million COVID shots and at least 37% of eligible people are fully vaccinated. In spite of these gains, the state is still urging caution and the mask mandate will remain in place for now. All nine Bay Area counties have said they plan to align with the state once state health officials announce that it is safe to do so.