California Loses Congressional Seat After Census Reports Slower Population Growth

California will lose one of its 53 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after new census data showed that the state's population rose by only 6.1 percent since 2010. Overall, the U.S. population grew by 7.4 percent -- the smallest gain since the 1930s. We'll talk about what the loss of a seat means for California politically and what's next as the state prepares to redraw its legislative districts.