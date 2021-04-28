KQED is a proud member of
Forum

California Loses Congressional Seat After Census Reports Slower Population Growth

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 ((Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images))

California will lose one of its 53 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after new census data showed that the state's population rose by only 6.1 percent since 2010. Overall, the U.S. population grew by 7.4 percent -- the smallest gain since the 1930s. We'll talk about what the loss of a seat means for California politically and what's next as the state prepares to redraw its legislative districts.

Guests:

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

Sara Sadhwani, assistant professor of politics, Pomona College; member of the Citizens Redistricting Commission for the State of California.

