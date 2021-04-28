KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Corn, Soybean Prices

Corn and soybean farmers are selling their crops for the highest prices in years. A look at the booming market ahead of planting season, and the production challenges triggered by rising prices.see more
Forum

Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii Shares Her ‘Immigrant Daughter’s Story’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) speaks during a press conference on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the U.S. Capitol on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.  ((Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images))

Legislation aimed to establish a federal response to hate crimes against Asian Americans overwhelmingly passed in the Senate last week. One of its sponsors, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, was the first Asian American woman elected to the Senate. Hirono is the only serving U.S. senator who is an immigrant, and her new memoir, "Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter's Story, interweaves her  life story with the policies shed later champion. Well talk with Sen. Hirono about where her bill stands, the specific pandemic challenges of Hawaii and President Biden's immigration policy.

Guests:

Mazie Horono, Senator representing Hawaii and author of the new book, "Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter's Story"

