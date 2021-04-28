Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii Shares Her ‘Immigrant Daughter’s Story’

Legislation aimed to establish a federal response to hate crimes against Asian Americans overwhelmingly passed in the Senate last week. One of its sponsors, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, was the first Asian American woman elected to the Senate. Hirono is the only serving U.S. senator who is an immigrant, and her new memoir, "Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter's Story, interweaves her life story with the policies shed later champion. Well talk with Sen. Hirono about where her bill stands, the specific pandemic challenges of Hawaii and President Biden's immigration policy.