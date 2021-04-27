The new podcast series “La Brega” explores the often misunderstood relationship between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. The term “la brega” has many meanings to residents of the island, from survival to struggle to hustle. It speaks to the issues Puerto Ricans have faced in being part of the United States for more than a century, including feeling neglected by their government. We’ll talk with the producers of “La Brega” about the urgency of documenting Puerto Rico’s contemporary challenges.
La Brega’ Podcast Centers Puerto Rico’s History and Challenges
The sun sets near the San Felipe del Morro Fortress on May 15, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the former Spanish colony of 3.5 million, now a US territory, struggles under a mountain of debt. ((Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images))
Guests:
Julio Ricardo Varela, Co-host of Futuro Media's In The Thick Podcast and founder of Latino Rebels
Alana Casanova-Burges , host and producer for La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience, WNYC Studios
