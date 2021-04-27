La Brega’ Podcast Centers Puerto Rico’s History and Challenges

The new podcast series “La Brega” explores the often misunderstood relationship between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. The term “la brega” has many meanings to residents of the island, from survival to struggle to hustle. It speaks to the issues Puerto Ricans have faced in being part of the United States for more than a century, including feeling neglected by their government. We’ll talk with the producers of “La Brega” about the urgency of documenting Puerto Rico’s contemporary challenges.