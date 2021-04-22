KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Susan Page on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 'Lessons of Power'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, now in her second term as Speaker, made history in 2007 as the first woman to hold the position. She also made headlines Tuesday when her comments following Derek Chauvin’s conviction drew immediate backlash, with some contrasting her remarks with those of the youngest generation of congressional Democrats. In her new biography, “Madam Speaker,” journalist Susan Page looks at Pelosi’s climb to power and what Pelosi represents — and has to say — about the future of the Democratic party. We’ll talk to Page, who is Washington Bureau chief at USA Today, about the book and other national politics news, including where the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act currently stands.

Guests:

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA TODAY; author, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power."

