Could Chauvin Guilty Verdict Spur Police Departments To Reform?

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
A demonstrator holds her hands up while she kneels in front of the Police at the Anaheim City Hall on June 1, 2020 in Anaheim, California, during a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.  ((Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images))

Supporters of police reform are expressing relief at the guilty verdicts on all counts in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Tuesday.  They say it’s a big first step toward holding law enforcement accountable for use of excessive force.

But how are the verdicts being interpreted by police officers, chiefs and unions, some of whom have resisted or blocked efforts to reform law enforcement?

We’ll talk with San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott – whose union supports certain reforms – and police department critics, to hear their take on the verdicts and what they may mean for real change.

Guests:

William "Bill" Scott , Chief of the San Francisco Police Department

Lateefah Simon , BART Board member and president, Akonadi Foundation, co-chair of Governor Newsom's police reform task force

Otis Taylor , soon to be KQED's new supervising senior editor of race and equity

