Forum
Forum
Forum

Financial Crisis at City College San Francisco Clouds Future for Students and Faculty

Brian Watt
at 9:30 AM
 (Charla Bear/KQED)

A fiscal management team issued a dire warning earlier this month about the finances of City College San Francisco, the city’s two-year community college which offers free tuition to all city residents. The devastating report concluded that the college could not meet its obligations to students, faculty and staff and remain solvent without making drastic changes. In March, noting it faced a $33 million budget shortfall for the upcoming academic year, City College announced that it would cut 163 full-time faculty and 34 administrative positions. As students and faculty rally to save classes and programs, the administration says its hands are tied by the financial problems caused by decreased enrollment and revenues. We talk about the future of City College.

Guests:

Nanette Asimov, Higher Education Reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Mary Bravewoman, mathematics professor, City College San Francisco and vice-president of AFT 2121, the union representing CCSF faculty

Gordon Mar, District 4 Supervisor, Board of Supervisors

Annette Mullaney, student, City College San Francisco, and student journalist with "The Guardsman," the student newspaper of CCSF

John Al-Amin, Vice-Chancellor, Finance and Administration, City College San Francisco

