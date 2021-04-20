Dean Karnazes once ran 50 marathons in 50 states in 50 days. That was in 2006, not long after his memoir “Ultramarathon Man: Confessions of an All-Night Runner” became a national bestseller. His new book, "A Runner’s High: My Life in Motion," charts Karnazes’ return to the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run in his mid-50s. Once named one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine and a winner of the Badwater Ultramarathon and 4 Deserts Ultramarathon Series, Karnazes has a unique insight into the power and physicality of running. The “Ultramarathon Man” joins us to discuss what it means to achieve a runner’s high.
Ultramarathon Man Dean Karnazes on Achieving a ‘Runner’s High’
ROSS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes does a training run on Bald Hill on April 24, 2020 in Ross, California. ((Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images))
Guests:
Dean Karnazes, ultramarathon runner, his new book is "Runner's High: My Life in Motion"
