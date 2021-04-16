KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Dating, Love and Sex in a Post-Pandemic World

Seema Yasmin
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

Now that California is reopening, how will dating change? After a year of social distancing, many of us are longing for emotional and physical intimacy, while others are suffering from FODA: fear of dating again. What are the rules, if any, around post-pandemic dating and intimacy? Are Zoom dates here to stay? And will you require proof of vaccination to swipe right? Well hear your stories and get advice about how to approach dating, love and sex in a post-pandemic world.

Guests:

Damona Hoffman, dating coach; podcast host, "Dates & Mates"

Carol Queen, sex educator; staff sexologist, Good Vibrations

Arghavan Salles, special advisor for DEI programs, Stanford University Department of Medicine

Randa Jarrar, author, "Love Is An Ex-Country"

Josh Galassi, contributor, Queerty

