Kristine Hostetter was a popular fourth grade teacher at an Orange County elementary school, when she marched on the Capitol on January 6th, but did not enter the building. When she returned home, the school district suspended her, a move that outraged some families but which others supported. We’ll talk with the New York Times reporter who has brought national attention to Hostetter’s suspension and the ongoing fallout. What are the limits of free speech in the workplace? How would you react if your child’s teacher had marched on the Capitol?
Orange County Teacher Suspended After Protesting at the Capitol
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: The U.S. Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to gather for a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Guests:
Matthew Rosenberg, national security reporter, New York Times. His recent piece is titled “A Teacher Marched to the Capitol. When She Got Home, the Fight Began.”
Margaret Russell, constitutional law professor and Associate Provost at Santa Clara University
Sponsored