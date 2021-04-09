In his new book, “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America,” journalist Alec MacGillis tracks how the labor and business practices of Amazon, the nation’s second-largest private employer, can damage communities and workers. MacGillis utilizes Amazon as an example of much broader problems in American society including income inequality, geographic wealth concentrations and consumer expectations for low prices. The book’s release comes ahead of a closely watched effort in Alabama to establish the first union at an Amazon warehouse in the United States. We talk with MacGillis about how Amazon reshapes — and exemplifies — America.
Who Wins and Loses in Amazon's America
Preston Sahabu, 27, with Academic Workers Union (UAW) 4121 at the University of Washington, is pictured during a rally at the Amazon Spheres and headquarters in solidarity with Amazon workers. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Alec MacGillis, politics and government reporter, ProPublica; author, "Fulfillment: Wining and Losing in One-Click America"
Sponsored