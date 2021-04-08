KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Combating Gender-Based Violence with ‘Not One More Girl’

Ariana Proehl
at 9:40 AM
Person walking through a BART fare gate.
 (Deborah Svoboda)

Many young women depend on the Bay Area Rapid Transit system as their primary mode of transportation... But young women and girls riding BART say they have experienced harassment from catcalling to stalking and unwelcome sexual advances… forcing many to spend large amounts of money on ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft. In 2018, the violent murder of Nia Wilson on the MacArthur station in Oakland brought awareness to racially charged attacks on public transit. We hear about a new community led partnership to combat gender-based violence and harassment on BART.

Guests:

Haleema Bharoocha, senior advocacy manager,Alliance for Girls - partnered with BART in the "Not One More Girl" campaign

