Forum

After a Year of Virtual Learning, How Do Students Best Move Forward?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A student follows along remotely with their regular school teacher's online live lesson from a desk separated from others by plastic barriers at STAR Eco Station Tutoring & Enrichment Center on September 10, 2020 in Culver City, California.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

As students prepare to return to classrooms, schools are looking to tutoring, extended school days and reimagined standards to address gaps caused by distance learning. Students from low-income families and English learners were among those least able to consistently log in to virtual school over the past year. President Biden’s latest Covid relief bill includes funds set aside for learning loss, and in March, California Gov. Gavin Newsom allocated $4.6 billion for summer school and additional instruction time. Yet some are critical of the concept of “learning loss,” claiming deficit mindsets negate all that students did learn over the past year and fail to prioritize students’ socio-emotional well-being. We’ll talk about the best approaches for schools, teachers, parents and students moving back to in-person education after a year online.

Guests:

Linda Jacobson, senior writer, the 74 Million

Aeriale Johnson, third grade teacher, San Jose

Max Brooks, vice president of strategic partnerships, CT3

