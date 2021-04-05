KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

‘I Have Nothing Left’: One Year In, COVID’s Toll on Doctors, Hospitals

It’s one thing to write about COVID from home. It's another to see it, to hear it. KQED health correspondent April Dembosky and science reporter Lesley McClurg go inside two hospitals near Sacramento: Lesley shadowed doctors in the intensive care unit, and April spent time in the ER. One year into the pandemic, it was clear these clinicians were not celebrating any anniversaries. They’ve seen too much. Too much has changed. For them, there is no post-COVID world. We hear about the little ways, the big ways, and the surprising ways COVID has changed the way doctors do their jobs.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

‘I Have Nothing Left’: One Year In, COVID’s Toll on Doctors, Hospitals

It’s one thing to write about COVID from home. It's another to see it, to hear it. KQED health correspondent April Dembosky and science reporter Lesley McClurg go inside two hospitals near Sacramento: Lesley shadowed doctors in the intensive care unit, and April spent time in the ER. One year into the pandemic, it was clear these clinicians were not celebrating any anniversaries. They’ve seen too much. Too much has changed. For them, there is no post-COVID world. We hear about the little ways, the big ways, and the surprising ways COVID has changed the way doctors do their jobs.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Shankar Vedantam On The Upside of Lying

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

chewed apple sees self as full in mirror
 (iStock)

Can self-deception be beneficial? That’s one of the questions animating Shankar Vedantam’s new book “Useful Delusions,” which argues that holding false beliefs is not necessarily a sign of pathology or ignorance. We’ll talk to the NPR Hidden Brain podcast host about the lies we tell ourselves — and each other — and the role some forms of deception play in sustaining relationships and advancing mental well-being.

Guests:

Shankar Vedantam, science correspondent and host of the "Hidden Brain" podcast, NPR; author, "Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain"

Sponsored