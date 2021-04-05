KQED is a proud member of
Here & Now
12:00 pm – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Brown’s Plans For Reperations

It's been more than a decade since Brown University publicly acknowledged its historic ties to slavery. Now students there say it’s time to take it a step further and offer reparations for the descendants of people enslaved there. You'll hear about the plan for reparations.see more
Here & Now
12:00 pm – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Forum

There’s Big Money in Music Streaming, But Not for Many Artists

Ariana Proehl
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

Recording artists protested outside Spotify offices around the world last month as part of an ongoing movement to demand better pay. The streaming site’s payout rates have been decreasing over time, with artists today making approximately .0038 cents per stream. The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) wants the Swedish streaming company to pay one cent per stream. We break down how artists can make money today using online platforms and hear from some artists about why they say it’s not a living wage.

Guests:

Josh Kim, COO, Bandcamp

Cody Fitzgerald, cofounder of the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers

Josephine Shetty, musician and UMAW organizer

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

