Answering Questions About College

From dorm room COVID safety to virtual office hours, graduating high school seniors have lots of question about college. All Things Considered answers them.
Answering Questions About College

From dorm room COVID safety to virtual office hours, graduating high school seniors have lots of question about college. All Things Considered answers them.see more
Forum

Writer Anne Lamott on Facing 'Existential Exhaustion’ with 'Revival and Courage'

As the pandemic creeps into its second year and as fires, droughts and floods continually remind us that the climate is changing, writer Anne Lamott notes that existential exhaustion is everywhere we look these days. In her new book, Dusk, Night, Dawn Lamott asks, where on earth do we start to get our world and joy and hope and our faith in life itself back? Lamott's approach is both spiritual and funny, embracing darkness and light and our worst flaws to move toward human connection, kindness. And we'll want to hear from you: What has been bringing you hope and joy?

Anne Lamott, author, "Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage"

