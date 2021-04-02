KQED is a proud member of
Forum

More Than 5,700 Californians in County Jails Held For Longer Than a Year While Awaiting Conviction or Sentence

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Outside view of the Men Central Jail, amid the Covid 19 pandemic, May 12, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.  (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 5,796 people presently detained in California county jails have waited more than one year for a conviction or sentence. At least 1,300 of these inmates have been incarcerated for three or more years, with more than 300 waiting for more than five years. And the backlog has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 44,241 people in total mostly people of color currently awaiting convictions or sentences in California county jails. That's all according to a new report from CalMatters, which spoke with incarcerated persons, crime victims and impacted family members. We'll speak with CalMatters Robert Lewis about his report.

Guests:

Robert Lewis, reporter, CalMatters

