Moving Beyond Boys and Girls Sections To Gender Neutral Retail

A bill working its way through the state legislature would require companies with 500 or more employees to have gender neutral sections for children’s clothing and toys – or face a fine. According to bill co-author Assemblymember Evan Low, the idea behind AB 1084 is to get away from children having to go to the boys’ section to buy a superhero t-shirt or the girls’ section to buy a doll. We’ll discuss the bill and hear from people who say this is long overdue. We’ll also hear from critics who think this is government overreach. And we want to hear from you: what do you think about retail moving beyond labeling sections as ‘boys’ or ‘girls’?