A bill working its way through the state legislature would require companies with 500 or more employees to have gender neutral sections for children’s clothing and toys – or face a fine. According to bill co-author Assemblymember Evan Low, the idea behind AB 1084 is to get away from children having to go to the boys’ section to buy a superhero t-shirt or the girls’ section to buy a doll. We’ll discuss the bill and hear from people who say this is long overdue. We’ll also hear from critics who think this is government overreach. And we want to hear from you: what do you think about retail moving beyond labeling sections as ‘boys’ or ‘girls’?
Moving Beyond Boys and Girls Sections To Gender Neutral Retail
An exterior of the state capitol is shown on January 5, 2006 in Sacramento, California. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
Guests:
Evan Low, Assemblymember, California District 28 (South Bay and Silicon Valley)
Lisa Kenney, CEO of Reimagine Gender
Rob Smith , CEO and founder of the Pfluid Project, a gender neutral clothing line
Christian Britschgi, associate editor at Reason.com and Reason magazine
Naomi Cruz, gender non-conforming student at UC Berkeley
