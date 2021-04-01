KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘Fulfillment’

Dave Davies talks with journalist Alec MacGillis. His new book “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America” explores Amazon’s impact on American life, and looks at the growing disparities in wealth and prosperity. Places that are technology hubs are seeing growth in jobs and income that spawns soaring housing prices and plenty of high-end restaurants, while other regions stagnate, leaving once prosperous families struggling, alienated and angry. MacGillis is a senior reporter for ProPublica and the recipient of a George Polk Award, among other honors.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘Fulfillment’

Dave Davies talks with journalist Alec MacGillis. His new book “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America” explores Amazon’s impact on American life, and looks at the growing disparities in wealth and prosperity. Places that are technology hubs are seeing growth in jobs and income that spawns soaring housing prices and plenty of high-end restaurants, while other regions stagnate, leaving once prosperous families struggling, alienated and angry. MacGillis is a senior reporter for ProPublica and the recipient of a George Polk Award, among other honors.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Moving Beyond Boys and Girls Sections To Gender Neutral Retail

Katie Orr
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An exterior of the state capitol is shown on January 5, 2006 in Sacramento, California.  (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

A bill working its way through the state legislature would require companies with 500 or more employees to have gender neutral sections for children’s clothing and toys – or face a fine. According to bill co-author Assemblymember Evan Low, the idea behind AB 1084 is to get away from children having to go to the boys’ section to buy a superhero t-shirt or the girls’ section to buy a doll. We’ll discuss the bill and hear from people who say this is long overdue. We’ll also hear from critics who think this is government overreach. And we want to hear from you: what do you think about retail moving beyond labeling sections as ‘boys’ or ‘girls’?

Guests:

Evan Low, Assemblymember, California District 28 (South Bay and Silicon Valley)

Lisa Kenney, CEO of Reimagine Gender

Rob Smith , CEO and founder of the Pfluid Project, a gender neutral clothing line

Christian Britschgi, associate editor at Reason.com and Reason magazine

Naomi Cruz, gender non-conforming student at UC Berkeley

Sponsored