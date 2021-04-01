California Attorney General Nominee Rob Bonta On His Priorities for the State

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Assemblymember Rob Bonta last week to be the next state attorney general. If confirmed, Bonta will finish the term of newly confirmed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Bonta would be the first attorney general of Filipino descent in California. He currently represents Californias 18th district, which includes Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro. Well talk with him about his nomination and what his priorities would be as attorney general.