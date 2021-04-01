KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

High-Frequency Data

With the economy changing as quickly as it has through the pandemic, some economists say the usual indicators aren’t timely enough to keep up. The high-frequency data they’re looking at, and how it could aid the economic recovery.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

High-Frequency Data

With the economy changing as quickly as it has through the pandemic, some economists say the usual indicators aren’t timely enough to keep up. The high-frequency data they’re looking at, and how it could aid the economic recovery.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Attorney General Nominee Rob Bonta On His Priorities for the State

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

East Bay Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks during a press conference at the International Hotel in San Francisco's Chinatown on March 24, 2021, where he was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom to be California attorney general, replacing Xavier Becerra.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Assemblymember Rob Bonta last week to be the next state attorney general. If confirmed, Bonta will finish the term of newly confirmed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Bonta would be the first attorney general of Filipino descent in California. He currently represents Californias 18th district, which includes Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro. Well talk with him about his nomination and what his priorities would be as attorney general.

Guests:

Rob Bonta, Assemblymember, California18th District

Sponsored