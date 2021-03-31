KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Diaper Banks Adapt to Demand

Before the pandemic, one in three families in the U.S. couldn’t afford the diapers they needed and pandemic job losses have made the problem even worse. A look at how diaper banks are responding to increased demand.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Diaper Banks Adapt to Demand

Before the pandemic, one in three families in the U.S. couldn’t afford the diapers they needed and pandemic job losses have made the problem even worse. A look at how diaper banks are responding to increased demand.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How to Move the Conversation Forward on Gun Violence and Save Lives

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A woman places flowers beside a makeshift memorial outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart where a shooting left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas on August 4, 2019. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, another mass shooting left 9 dead. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

After two mass shootings in less than a week left 18 people dead in Colorado and Georgia, and amid a dramatic rise in community and domestic gun violence, Americans are again debating how to prevent future attacks. While history suggests that federal legislation has little chance of moving forward, some new laws are being adopted at the state level along with community-based approaches to prevent shootings. We talk about realistic solutions to reduce gun violence and the politics of this complex issue.

Guests:

Mark Follman, national affairs editor, Mother Jones magazine

Abené Clayton, reporter, The Guardian - Guns and Lies in America project

Aquil Basheer, founder and executive director, Brotherhood Unified for Independent Leadership Through Discipline Program (BUILD), an expert on violence intermediation, public safety and gang intervention

Sponsored