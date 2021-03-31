After two mass shootings in less than a week left 18 people dead in Colorado and Georgia, and amid a dramatic rise in community and domestic gun violence, Americans are again debating how to prevent future attacks. While history suggests that federal legislation has little chance of moving forward, some new laws are being adopted at the state level along with community-based approaches to prevent shootings. We talk about realistic solutions to reduce gun violence and the politics of this complex issue.
How to Move the Conversation Forward on Gun Violence and Save Lives
at 10:00 AM
Save Article
Failed to save article
Please try again
A woman places flowers beside a makeshift memorial outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart where a shooting left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas on August 4, 2019. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, another mass shooting left 9 dead. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Mark Follman, national affairs editor, Mother Jones magazine
Abené Clayton, reporter, The Guardian - Guns and Lies in America project
Aquil Basheer, founder and executive director, Brotherhood Unified for Independent Leadership Through Discipline Program (BUILD), an expert on violence intermediation, public safety and gang intervention
Sponsored