Forum

How the #FreeBritney Movement May Impact California's Conservatorship Laws

Katie Orr
at 9:00 AM
Kevin Wu speaks to supporters of the FreeBritney movement during a rally.
Free Britney activist Kevin Wu speaks to supporters of the FreeBritney movement during a rally in support of musician Britney Spears following a conservatorship court hearing in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2021. ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images))

Following increased backlash regarding the conservatorship of pop star Britney Spears, three bills aiming to reform conservatorship are now proposed in the California Legislature. Spears’ conservatorship, which began in 2008, has been strongly criticized by the #FreeBritney movement and participants in the recent New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” Conservatorships occur when an adult is deemed unable to care for themself or manage their finances and a judge appoints a person or organization to make decisions on their behalf. Under the proposed laws, there would be more requirements for conservators and protections for conservatees. We’ll talk about conservatorship under California law and take your questions.

Guests:

Melissa Brown, professor of lawyering skills and director of legal clinics, McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific

Tess Barker, co-host, "Britney's Gram"

Anne Hadreas, attorney, Disability Rights California

