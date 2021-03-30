How the #FreeBritney Movement May Impact California's Conservatorship Laws

Following increased backlash regarding the conservatorship of pop star Britney Spears, three bills aiming to reform conservatorship are now proposed in the California Legislature. Spears’ conservatorship, which began in 2008, has been strongly criticized by the #FreeBritney movement and participants in the recent New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” Conservatorships occur when an adult is deemed unable to care for themself or manage their finances and a judge appoints a person or organization to make decisions on their behalf. Under the proposed laws, there would be more requirements for conservators and protections for conservatees. We’ll talk about conservatorship under California law and take your questions.