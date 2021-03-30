KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Insurrection Investigations

Lacking support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, seven house committees have launched their own review of federal handling. What you need to know about the ongoing investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Insurrection Investigations

Lacking support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, seven house committees have launched their own review of federal handling. What you need to know about the ongoing investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Senator Tammy Duckworth on Her New Memoir “Everyday Is a Gift”

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Senator Tammy Duckworth lost both legs when the Blackhawk helicopter she was co-piloting was shot down in Iraq 16 years ago. In her new memoir, Everyday Is A Gift, Duckworth recounts how her challenging childhood prepared her to deal with these devastating injuries as well as a life in politics. Shes the first Senator to give birth while in office and the first Asian-American Senator from Illinois. Well talk to her about her life, her work, and what her political future holds. And well also hear about whats next on the Democrats legislative agenda.

Guests:

Tammy Duckworth, United States Senator, Democrat Illinois - serves on Armed Services Committee

Sponsored