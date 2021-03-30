Senator Tammy Duckworth on Her New Memoir “Everyday Is a Gift”

Senator Tammy Duckworth lost both legs when the Blackhawk helicopter she was co-piloting was shot down in Iraq 16 years ago. In her new memoir, Everyday Is A Gift, Duckworth recounts how her challenging childhood prepared her to deal with these devastating injuries as well as a life in politics. Shes the first Senator to give birth while in office and the first Asian-American Senator from Illinois. Well talk to her about her life, her work, and what her political future holds. And well also hear about whats next on the Democrats legislative agenda.