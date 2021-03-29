KQED is a proud member of
Reflections on Anti-Asian Violence, from LA's Koreatown

Katherine Kim runs an intergenerational oral history program at the Koreatown Youth and Community Center, and brings us a first person commentary. Four of the women killed in the Atlanta-area shootings were of Korean descent. That's sparked an intergenerational dialogue with the high school students in Katherine's workshop about how to navigate life as Korean American women in a climate where there's already so much uncertainty. "My outrage has been buried. A latent fear — seeded long ago — has resurfaced into hypervigilance." We'll hear Katherine's thoughts, along with some tape from the students in her workshop.see more
Forum

California’s Board of Education Adopts Ethnic Studies Curriculum After Contentious Debate

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Getty Images)

The California State Board of Education last week approved an ethnic studies curriculum for K-12after years of tumultuous debate. Some critics say the curriculum falls short of the true intent of ethnic studies as an academic discipline. Meanwhile, other opponents of the early drafts of the curriculum were concerned about presenting students with too critical a view of capitalism and white supremacy. In the end, the board of education adopted the curriculum in a way that provides teachers and districts flexibility in how they will teach ethnic studies. We examine the guidelines and the pushback, and hear about a proposal to make ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement in California.

Guests:

John Fensterwald, editor-at-large, EdSource, an independent not-for-profit research and reporting organization

Evan Gutierrez, managing director of curriculum and assessment, Gradient Learning, a nonprofit organization focused on developing educational resources for schools

Theresa Montaño, faculty member, Department of Chicano and Chicana Studies, California State University Northridge, former member of the California ethnic studies curriculum advisory committee

