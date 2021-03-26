As Pandemic Restrictions Loosen, Restaurants Find a New Groove

As Bay Area counties continue to loosen coronavirus restrictions, restaurants are expanding their services. We’ll hear from restaurateurs, including Oakland chef Tanya Holland, about how they’ve fared during the past year, and get their thoughts on welcoming patrons back. How has the pandemic changed the restaurant business, and have there been any silver linings? We want to hear from you: Are you eating out? What have you missed most, and are there any dining changes you want to keep?