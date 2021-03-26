As Bay Area counties continue to loosen coronavirus restrictions, restaurants are expanding their services. We’ll hear from restaurateurs, including Oakland chef Tanya Holland, about how they’ve fared during the past year, and get their thoughts on welcoming patrons back. How has the pandemic changed the restaurant business, and have there been any silver linings? We want to hear from you: Are you eating out? What have you missed most, and are there any dining changes you want to keep?
As Pandemic Restrictions Loosen, Restaurants Find a New Groove
at 9:00 AM
People enjoy socially distanced outdoor dining in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Francisco, California, on July 31, 2020. ( Daniel SLIM / AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Tanya Holland, Chef and owner, Brown Sugar Kitchen
Jesse Ziff Cool , founder and chef, Flea Street Cafe
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED
Dr. George Rutherford, Professor, UCSF School of Medicine
