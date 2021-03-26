KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Rap Future

A young rapper in Afghanistan. As he looks to his future, he must consider the Taliban. They once ruled his country and could do so again. And the Taliban do not permit music making.see more
Forum

Animated Netflix Series 'City of Ghosts' Uncovers Stories of Los Angeles

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (Netflix)

The new animated Netflix series “City of Ghosts” follows a group of kid detectives who solve problems and learn about the history of Los Angeles by communicating with its ghosts. Calling themselves the “Ghost Club,” the children visit different neighborhoods, uncovering the multicultural stories that shaped them. The show was created and executive produced by Elizabeth Ito, an Emmy Award-winning animator and native of Los Angeles, and has struck a chord with kids and adults alike with its charming, documentary-like style. Ito joins us to talk about the series.

Guests:

Elizabeth Ito, creator and executive producer, Netflix series "City of Ghosts"

