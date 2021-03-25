KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Parenting Challenges After a Year of No School

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
Parent wearing mask helps her masked child put on his back pack (iStock)
 (iStock)

Helping with online homework, lack of playdates, fighting for computer time or even alone time; it has been a tough year of pandemic parenting. And for essential worker parents, there has been the added worry of accidentally bringing the virus home. We’ll get advice from experts and tips for coping after a year of no school. And as a return to normal begins with many schools reconvening, we want to hear from you about the highs and lows of home life with kids after a year of pandemic stress.

Guests:

Michaeleen Doucleff, science correspondent, NPR; author ,"Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach US About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans"

Madeline Levine, psychologist, author, "Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World"

Earl Turner, licensed clinical psychologist, assistant professor of psychology, Pepperdine University

