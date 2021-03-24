Oakland Announces Largest Guaranteed Income Pilot in U.S. to Date

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Tuesday that the city is launching a guaranteed income pilot program this spring for 600 residents, the largest program in the U.S. to date. Shortly following Oakland’s announcement, Marin’s board of supervisors voted unanimously to launch its own pilot program for 125 low-income residents over two years. Earlier this month, a study of Stockton’s now completed experiment with guaranteed income found that there were measurable improvements to the well being, job prospects and financial stability of the participants. Critics of a universal basic income policy, however, are wary of the cost to scale these kinds of programs and fund them with public dollars. Stockton’s program was and Oakland’s program will be privately funded. We’ll take up the conversation on guaranteed income programs.