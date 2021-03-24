Crime and Criminal Justice in the Pandemic

In the past year, since the pandemic began, the statewide homicide rate has increased 30%. At the same time, law enforcement officials have reduced jail populations because of the COVID-19 infection risk. That’s exacerbating friction between reform minded district attorneys and law enforcement in the state. Critics have launched recall efforts against the progressive district attorneys in Los Angeles and San Francisco. We’ll talk with San Francisco’s District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, and Vern Pierson, President of the California District Attorney Association, about their conflicting views about how to best address crime and criminal justice, and the impact the pandemic is having on the state’s crime rates.