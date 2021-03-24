KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

The Status of Nursing Homes

Even before the pandemic, the nursing home industry was in crisis, with many facilities chronically understaffed and underfunded.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

The Status of Nursing Homes

Even before the pandemic, the nursing home industry was in crisis, with many facilities chronically understaffed and underfunded.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Crime and Criminal Justice in the Pandemic

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Getty Images)

In the past year, since the pandemic began, the statewide homicide rate has increased 30%.  At the same time, law enforcement officials have reduced jail populations because of the COVID-19 infection risk.  That’s exacerbating friction between reform minded district attorneys and law enforcement in the state. Critics have launched recall efforts against the progressive district attorneys in Los Angeles and San Francisco.   We’ll talk with San Francisco’s  District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, and Vern Pierson, President of the California District Attorney Association, about their conflicting views about how to best address crime and criminal justice, and the impact the pandemic is having on the state’s crime rates.  

 

Guests:

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney

Vern Pierson, El Dorado County District Attorney; president, California District Attorney Association

Tinisch Hollins, executive director, Californians for Safety and Justice

Sponsored